Now, weekend curbs only on Sundays in Noida, Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-09-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 00:04 IST
All shops will remain closed and people's outdoor movement restricted on Sundays in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, according to a new order by the Uttar Pradesh government which has revised the curb timings in the state. The restrictions have been put in place in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the order stated. The restrictions will begin from Saturday midnight and continue till the next 24 hours, replacing the earlier lockdown-like curbs which began from Friday 10 pm and continued till 5 am on Monday, local officials said. According to the new order, “All shops, markets, commercial outlets shall remain closed on Sunday. On rest of the days, these can open from 9 am till 9 pm.” “The special markets that were held on Sunday can be shifted to any other day of the week while the markets that remained closed on any weekday can shift the closure to Sunday,” it stated. All factories and IT firms, however, may continue operations on Sunday also but maintain social distancing and face cover norms at work place, the order stated. “There will be no restriction on the movement of people engaged in essential services, corona warriors (front line workers engaged in COVID duties), sanitation workers and door-step delivery personnel,” it added. Vegetable and fruit shops shall remain open on Sunday, it stated. Railways and government bus services will continue like before. Those travelling to or fro the railway station or airport will not be restricted, the order mentioned. “During the restriction period, health department officials and surveillance teams will carry out house-to-house surveillance and medical surveys for COVID-19. The movement of people engaged in these activities will not be restricted and their identity cards will work as pass for them,” it stated. The police and district administrations have been asked to step up ground movement and ensure compliance of the restriction orders, it added

