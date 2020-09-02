CBI probe in SSR case would expose links of people in film industry with underworld: KC Tyagi
Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said that CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case would expose the links between the underworld, the police, politicians and people in the film industry.
"It is after many days that there has been an inquiry concerning the film industry and that too at the level of CBI. The investigation would expose the links between the underworld, the police, politicians and the film industry," he told ANI.
The CBI is probing the case. An FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna on a complaint filed by Rajput's father. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)
