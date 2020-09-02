72 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya; tally rises to 2,440
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-09-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 01:03 IST
Seventy-two more people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,440, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 12 in the state as two elderly patients have succumbed to the disease, he said.
Of the new cases, 54 were reported from East Khasi Hills, seven from West Garo, five from Ri-Bhoi, four from East Garo and two from South Garo hills districts, Health Services Director Aman War said. "Seven security personnel are among new patients," he said.
Seventy-three patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 1,235, War said. Meghalaya currently has 1,193 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 841, of which 209 are armed forces personnel, War said. A total of 90,400 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till date, he added.
