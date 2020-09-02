3 electrocuted to death while erecting Pawan Kalyan's poster in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
Three youths were electrocuted to death while putting up a poster of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan at Kanamaladoddi village in Shantipuram Mandal, Chittoor district on Tuesday.ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 01:46 IST
Three youths were electrocuted to death while putting up a poster of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan at Kanamaladoddi village in Shantipuram Mandal, Chittoor district on Tuesday. According to Kuppam Circle Inspector, Yateendra, the fans of the actor were erecting an almost 40 feet high poster near Kanamaladoddi village on the eve of Kalyan's birthday, which falls on September 2.
The seven youths erecting the poster touched a live 6.5 KV electric wire passing overhead. While three of them were killed, four others suffered injuries. The injured persons were shifted to PES Hospital, Kuppam. Their condition is said to be stable and out of danger.
Kalyan, who is also the party chief of Jana Sena Party (JSP), condoled the untimely demise of his fans, and assured help to their families. Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed shock at the mishap and appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh BJP president visits flood-hit areas in West Godavari district
Andhra Pradesh crosses the three lakh mark in COVID-19 cases. Toll rises to 2,820 after 88 fresh deaths. Government bulletin.
With 9,652 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 3-lakh mark
Andhra Pradesh reports 9,742 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths
Andhra Pradesh: Police seize eight trunks of gold, silver, cash from house