Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 electrocuted to death while erecting Pawan Kalyan's poster in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Three youths were electrocuted to death while putting up a poster of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan at Kanamaladoddi village in Shantipuram Mandal, Chittoor district on Tuesday.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 01:46 IST
3 electrocuted to death while erecting Pawan Kalyan's poster in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
The poster being erected by youth at Kanamaladoddi village, Chittoor on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three youths were electrocuted to death while putting up a poster of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan at Kanamaladoddi village in Shantipuram Mandal, Chittoor district on Tuesday. According to Kuppam Circle Inspector, Yateendra, the fans of the actor were erecting an almost 40 feet high poster near Kanamaladoddi village on the eve of Kalyan's birthday, which falls on September 2.

The seven youths erecting the poster touched a live 6.5 KV electric wire passing overhead. While three of them were killed, four others suffered injuries. The injured persons were shifted to PES Hospital, Kuppam. Their condition is said to be stable and out of danger.

Kalyan, who is also the party chief of Jana Sena Party (JSP), condoled the untimely demise of his fans, and assured help to their families. Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed shock at the mishap and appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1635 RUSSIAN DUO MARCH INTO ROUND TWORussian Andrey Rublev, seeded 10th, made...

Tennis-Suarez Navarro diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.The 31-year-old Spaniard, in a video posted on h...

UP govt 'stubborn like a child', can frame me in another case: Kafeel Khan up on release from jail

The Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing Raj Dharma was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after he was released from the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. The A...

Macron to Lebanese leaders: reform swiftly or face consequences

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering on reforms or else financial aid would be withheld, and sanctions imposed further down the line if there is proven corruption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020