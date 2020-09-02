ITBP mountaineers successfully climb Leo Pargil peak in Himachal

Mountaineers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully climbed the Leo Pargil peak (22,222 Ft) in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 12 members of the 16-member ITBP team from Sector Headquarters ITBP Shimla finished the journey on August 31 to record the first such ascent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The leader of this extremely challenging expedition was Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Singh and Deputy Leader was Deputy Commandant Dharmendra. Head Constable Pradeep Negi, a native of Chhitkul, the last border village in Kinnaur, climbed the peak for the second time. Pradeep has earlier also climbed the world's highest mountain- the Mt Everest twice," ITBP said. These team members took all training and did acclimatisation in spite of the limitations of the corona crisis, ITBP said.

"Leo Pargil peak is considered one of the toughest and technical peaks in India to climb. This snow-covered difficult peak is located in the remote Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. This remote Himalayan have problems of low oxygen, extreme cold, and high altitude sicknesses," ITBP said. ITBP is considered as one of the fittest and toughest force as it has been working in extremely cold high altitude terrain and climate conditions.

The force is credited with 213 successful mountaineering expeditions since its raising, which is a record. (ANI)