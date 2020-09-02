Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dead, two injured as car falls into gorge in HP

One person was killed and two were injured when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, the police said on Wednesday. Sachin and Shubam who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), police said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:16 IST
One dead, two injured as car falls into gorge in HP

One person was killed and two were injured when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Ashwani Khad on Junga-Shimla road on Tuesday night, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash. Sachin and Shubam who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), police said. A case has been registered at Dhalli police station in this regard, they added.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021. With his unsucces...

Residential building collapses in Palghar; no casualty

A four-story residential building collapsed in the Nallasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporations chief fire officer Dileep Palav ...

LG brings GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to its 8K OLED TVs

LG Electronics 8K OLED TVs, one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world have added support for the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, the company announced on Wednesday.To recap, the GeForce RTX 30 Series comprising the G...

Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Scott Laughton scored 1220 into overtime Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals by edging the New York Islanders 4-3 in Game 5 at Toronto. Laughton redirected a slap shot by Ivan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020