Left Menu
Development News Edition

Residential building collapses in Palghar; no casualty

There was no casualty, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Dileep Palav said. Nearly 23 members of five families residing in the building, located on Achole Road in Nallasopara, rushed out just in time before the structure collapsed around 1.30 am, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:49 IST
Residential building collapses in Palghar; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A four-story residential building collapsed in the Nallasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Dileep Palav said.

Nearly 23 members of five families residing in the building, located on Achole Road in Nallasopara, rushed out just in time before the structure collapsed around 1.30 am, the official said. The building, constructed in 2009, had developed cracks. It was declared dangerous some time back and a notice was also served to its owner following which 15 out of 20 families residing there shifted out, he said.

The remaining five families held a discussion on the ground on the premises around Tuesday midnight on the further course of action. After the meeting, a couple residing on the fourth floor went to their flat to pick some money and they were just coming out of the main entrance when the building collapsed.

The others who were already downstairs also rushed out and got saved, the official said. "It is God's grace that we are saved," building resident Nityananda Devrukhkar told reporters as tears rolled down her eyes.

Another woman resident said they were staying in the building as they had nowhere else to go in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. "We have now lost everything," she said.

Work was underway to clear the debris and efforts were being made to search for the valuables of the building occupants, Palav said. Heavy rains have been lashing the area since Tuesday night, he added.

TRENDING

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

LG opens first-ever virtual IFA exhibition to showcase latest innovations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021. With his unsucces...

LG brings GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to its 8K OLED TVs

LG Electronics 8K OLED TVs, one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world have added support for the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, the company announced on Wednesday.To recap, the GeForce RTX 30 Series comprising the G...

Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Scott Laughton scored 1220 into overtime Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals by edging the New York Islanders 4-3 in Game 5 at Toronto. Laughton redirected a slap shot by Ivan...

Rangers win, take advantage of gaffe-prone Astros in 10th

Scott Heineman scored on a balk and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a throwing error in the top of the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers capitalized on a trio of mistakes to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Heineman, who o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020