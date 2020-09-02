Portion of residential building collapses in Mumbai, 7 rescued

Left Menu
An elderly woman received minor injuries when a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed in Dongri area of south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a civic official said. She received minor injuries and was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital located nearby, a BMC official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An elderly woman received minor injuries when a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed in Dongri area of south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a civic official said. Besides the woman, six others were also rescued from the Razzaq Chamber building, located on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Dongri area, after its backside portion crashed around 7.30 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In the morning, a civic official, based on primary information, said the building had eight storeys, but later another BMC official informed it was a five-storey structure. Following the incident, fire brigade, police and ambulances rushed to the spot.

A 65-year-old woman, who was trapped under a staircase of the building, was rescued. She received minor injuries and was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital located nearby, a BMC official said. Besides, six more people were rescued from other parts of the building, he said, adding that search and rescue operation is still underway.

According to the BMC, it was a cessed building of the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA). A cessed building is one which pays cess tax, commonly known as the repair fund.

