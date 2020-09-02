Left Menu
Maha:AIMIM MP detained while trying to offer prayers at mosque

The local MP and state unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen had last week said he would offer prayers at mosque if the state government fails to open all religious places, which have been shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. Jaleel was detained when he was on his way to Shahaganj mosque and then taken to the office of the city police commissioner, the official added.

02-09-2020
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel was detained by the police here in Maharashtra on Wednesday while he was on his way to a mosque to offer prayers defying COVID-19 restrictions, a senior officer said. The local MP and state unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen had last week said he would offer prayers at mosque if the state government fails to open all religious places, which have been shut due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaleel was detained when he was on his way to Shahaganj mosque and then taken to the office of the city police commissioner, the official added. Jaleel said similar agitations would take place across the state, if the government fails to open all religious places.

Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said Jaleel was detained from near his office. "We have made Jaleel aware about the fresh guidelines issued by the state government. We will act if need be in future," he said.

On Tuesday, workers of the Shiv Sena and the AIMIM came face to face in the city, after Jaleel announced he would visit the Khadkeshwar temple and submit a memorandum to authorities seeking that it be opened. Jaleel, however, did not turn up following a request by the administration, police had said.

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

