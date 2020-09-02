Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Japan for improving quality of textiles

The MoU would enable M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in the Republic of India for Textiles & Apparel products including Technical Textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients/buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:47 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Japan for improving quality of textiles
The MoU would enable M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in the Republic of India for Textiles & Apparel products including Technical Textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients/buyers. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Textiles Committee, India and M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and Clothing for the Japanese market.

The MoU would enable M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in the Republic of India for Textiles & Apparel products including Technical Textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients/buyers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG: Official statement.

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG Official statement....

Cabinet approves signing of India-Japan pact on cooperation in textiles

The government on Wednesday approved for signing of a pact between India and Japan aimed at improving the quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Sushant was cut off from family, they were unable to help him with his problems, says lawyer

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was cut off from his family and therefore despite wanting to help him with his problems, they were not able to assist him, advocate Varun Singh, briefing lawyer of the family, said on Wednesday. It has never ...

Cabinet approves pact between India, Finland for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

The government on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Finland for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, headed by P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020