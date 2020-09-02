Sub-inspector, 2 constables suspended for bribery

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI): A sub-inspector of police andtwo constables were on Wednesday suspended for allegedlyaccepting bribes from some accused persons who stored gutkha,a banned tobacco product, police said

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, in apress release, asked citizens to inform the police on9490617111 through Whatsapp if any policeman demands bribe

