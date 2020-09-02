Left Menu
Customs seizes MDMA pills, crystals worth Rs 7 lakhs under NDPS Act in Chennai

The Chennai Air Customs seized 215 MDMA pills and 7 gram MDMA crystals worth Rs 7 lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 from three postal parcels, said the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:29 IST
Chennai Air Customs seized 215 MDMA pills and 7 gram MDMA crystals. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chennai Air Customs seized 215 MDMA pills and 7 gram MDMA crystals worth Rs 7 lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 from three postal parcels, said the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport on Wednesday. The postal parcels arrived from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands at Foreign Post Office (FPO), Chennai, the Commissioner informed.

On August 22, Chennai Air Customs had informed that it seized 1.45 kg gold valued at Rs 78.4 lakhs from unaccompanied baggage of a passenger, who had arrived from Dubai at the airport. "Gold foils covered with carbon were found concealed in cardboard sheets kept in toy boxes and bedspreads," the Customs department had said. (ANI)

