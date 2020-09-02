Maha:AIMIM MP detained while trying to offer prayers at mosque

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel was briefly detained by the police here in Maharashtra on Wednesday while he was on his way to a mosque to offer prayers defying COVID-19 restrictions, a senior officer said. The local MP and state unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen had last week said he would offer prayers at mosque if the state government fails to open all religious places, which are shut due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaleel was detained when he was on his way to Shahaganj mosque and then taken to the office of the city police commissioner, the officer said. Jaleel said similar agitations would take place across the state, if the government fails to reopen all religious places for people.

City Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said Jaleel was detained from near his office. "We apprised Jaleel about the fresh guidelines issued by the state government. We will act, if needed, in future," he said.

A video shows Jaleel walking from his office with a small group of supporters towards Shahganj. As he reached Fazalpura area on the way, senior police officers stopped him.

The video shows Jaleel trying to convince police officials that he would offer prayers for ten minutes, and that he was accompanied by less than 25 people. He was then asked to sit in a police vehicle and was taken to the office of the police commissioner.

He was allowed to go later. On Tuesday, workers of the Shiv Sena and the AIMIM came face to face in the city, after Jaleel announced he would visit the Khadkeshwar temple and submit a memorandum to authorities seeking that it be opened.

Jaleel, however, did not turn up following a request by the administration, police had said. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday accused Jaleel of enacting a "political stunt" to win back voters of the AIMIM who are "moving towards the Congress and the NCP".

District Sena president and MLC Ambadas Danve said Jaleel was trying to provoke the religious sentiments of people during the pandemic. "The AIMIM is losing its voters to the Congress and the NCP. In a bid to stop this exodus, Jaleel performed this stunt today. However, even Muslims are not happy with him here," Danve told PTI.

As a public representative, he should be more responsible and follow government norms, he said. Pressure is mounting on the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to reopen all religious places across the state.

On Monday, a huge protest was held by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar and warkari (devotee) groups in Pandharpur town in Solapur district for reopening the famous temple of Lord Vitthal..