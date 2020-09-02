Left Menu
Craving for Murthal's 'parathas', five end up in police net

Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly carjacking and robbing a cab driver to fund their trip to Haryana's Murthal to have its famous 'parathas' (flat bread) for dinner, police said on Wednesday. After having their dinner, they parked the vehicle at a secluded spot in Nihal Vihar area, a police officer said.

Updated: 02-09-2020 19:35 IST
Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly carjacking and robbing a cab driver to fund their trip to Haryana's Murthal to have its famous 'parathas' (flat bread) for dinner, police said on Wednesday. But their trip was cut short as a quarrel broke out between them on whether to take a trip to Murthal or Shimla. Finally the five of them ended up having dinner in their car after picking up food from an eatery in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said. The three men have been identified as Pankaj (19), Sagar (20) and Abhijeet (19), all residents of Nangloi in outer Delhi, from where they were arrested, police said, adding that Sagar was previously involved in two others cases. After having their dinner, they parked the vehicle at a secluded spot in Nihal Vihar area, a police officer said. On August 30, the accused booked the cab through an app installed in a phone that they had earlier stolen. The accused boarded the cab after it arrived at its pick up destination on Najafgarh road in Nangloi. However, on reaching Rajdhani Park, the five accused started beating the driver and overpowered him. They took away his two mobile phones as well as his wallet, threw him out of the car and drove off, according to the police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said a case of robbery was registered at Nangloi police station and an investigation was taken up. On the basis of intelligence, Sagar and Pankaj were arrested. Both accused confessed to their crime and disclosed the names of the other three accused. Subsequently, Abhijeet was also arrested and the two juveniles apprehended, police said. The police claimed to have recovered the robbed vehicle from a secluded spot in Nihal Vihar area. Other stolen articles have also been recovered, they claimed.

