9 'wanted criminals' arrested, firearms seized in Jharkhand

Nine people,wanted by the Jharkhand Police for "looting" commuters ondeserted roads, were arrested from different areas of Palamudistrict in the state on Wednesday, a senior officer said

Acting on tip-offs, police teams nabbed the accusedpersons from Patan, Nawa Jaipur and Chainpur police stationareas, Superintendent of Police, Ajay Linda, said

Two country-made rifles and a pistol, along with threemotorbikes suspected to have been used in various crimes, havebeen seized from their possession, the officer added.