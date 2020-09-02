Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Guv to meet VCs of universities over final-year exams

Maharashtra minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant along with junior minister in the department Prajakt Tanpure met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here to discuss the issue of conducting exams in light of the Supreme Court order about the same, an official release said. According to another official statement, a letter will be sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) explaining the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and plans about conducting examinations in Maharashtra later.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:59 IST
Maha Guv to meet VCs of universities over final-year exams
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will hold a meeting with vice-chancellors of non- agricultural universities on Thursday to discuss the issue of final-year examinations in the backdrop of a Supreme Court verdict, an official said on Wednesday. Maharashtra minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant along with junior minister in the department Prajakt Tanpure met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here to discuss the issue of conducting exams in light of the Supreme Court order about the same, an official release said.

According to another official statement, a letter will be sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) explaining the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and plans about conducting examinations in Maharashtra later. The governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, asked the ministers to see if examinations can be conducted in a simple manner and directed the government to consult vice-chancellors and take a decision in the interest of students, said the statement.

Koshyari will hold a meeting with vice-chancellors of 13 non-agriculture universities on Thursday, the statement said. This will be followed by a meeting of the state disaster management authority under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it said.

As per the statement, the government letter to the UGC will apprise the Delhi-headquartered statutory body about the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and plans on conducting the examinations at a later stage. Upholding the UGC's guidelines, the Supreme Court had last week held that no state and university can promote students in the final-year/terminal semester without conducting examinations.

The court also ruled that the UGC's directives to universities and colleges to hold final-year exams by September 30 was well within its domain. An SC bench said that if any state or Union Territory, in exercise of its jurisdiction under the Disaster Management Act, has decided that it is not possible to conduct the examination by September 30, then they can make an application to the UGC for extending the deadline.

On Monday, Samant had said that a majority of the 13 non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra have urged the state government to seek an extension to hold the final-year examinations and announce results by October 31.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SSR case:Malicious campaign by few channels to defame Sushant's family, benefit Rhea: lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh Wednesday said a malicious campaign relating to his mental health was being run by few TV channels to defame his family and benefit actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting t...

EB set to join Indian Super League: Mamata Banerjee

In what is definitely a proud day for football fans across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that football giants East Bengal will join arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League ISL. Spe...

Stop or suspend West Bank annexation? Devil in the detail for Israel-UAE deal

A difference between English and Arabic versions of a trilateral statement after an historic flight from Israel to the UAE has been seized upon by Palestinians to suggest the Gulf state has overstated Israeli readiness to drop West Bank ann...

Nepal extends prohibitory orders for 1 more week in Kathmandu

The authorities in Nepals capital Kathmandu have extended the prohibitory orders for another week until September 9, in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the valleys three districts. The two week-long prohibitory order imposed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020