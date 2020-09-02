J&K LG visits militancy-hit Pulwama to review development scenario

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the militancy-hit Pulwama district on Wednesday for reviewing the development scenario and inaugurating several projects, officials said here. Sinha refused to take a helicopter, as has been the practice of top dignitaries in view of security concerns, and drove to Pulwama, the hotbed of militancy in south Kashmir, they added.

During his interactions with various delegations in Pulwama, the LG said the Union Territory government is committed to adding value to the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He was accompanied by advisors Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and the administrative secretaries of various departments, including Rohit Kansal.

The LG met a number of public delegations and electronically inaugurated 20 development projects worth Rs 40.86 crore, besides laying the foundation stone for seven projects of public importance worth Rs 13.47 crore. Maximum projects inaugurated were aimed at accentuating the overall road connectivity in the district.

Sinha chaired a meeting to review the development scenario of Pulwama and sought vital statistics pertaining to various government schemes and initiatives. District Development Commissioner Raghav Langer briefed him about governance and the public delivery system, besides the status of the ongoing development projects, implementation of welfare schemes, scenario of health, education, agriculture, horticulture, R&B, PMGSY, PHE, irrigation and flood control, rural development, social welfare and other sectors.

Langer apprised the LG of the exponential increase in revenue generation through e-auctioning of minor mineral beds. He also underscored the replication of organic farming clusters throughout the district and briefed Sinha about the judicious utilisation of the "kacharie" (common) land compensation funds for creating public amenities such as installation of a CT-Scan machine at the district hospital, the bulk chilling milk plant at Awantipora and the trauma centre at the Awantipora PHC. The LG told the officers to remain connected with people, inculcate team spirit and cohesiveness in the public delivery system and remain sensitive to people's issues.

He also directed the officers concerned to stick to the timelines for completion of the projects that are incomplete. Local issues like macadamization of roads, provision of drinking water, "Back to Village" works should be prioritised, he said. Addressing the issue of road connectivity, Sinha directed for comprehensive steps to connect all the unconnected nomadic habitations.

Delegations of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) beneficiaries and handloom and handicraft weavers apprised him of the success stories and benefits they reap through the NRLM's UMEED scheme and other welfare schemes in the handloom and handicraft sector. They also raised issues related to the block-level UMEED Mahila Bank, value addition in dairy farming, establishment of a yarn bank and the artisan credit card scheme. The LG gave a patient hearing to the delegations and said all their genuine demands will be examined on priority and addressed on merit.

He also passed on-the-spot directions to the district administration for the redressal of various grievances and concerted efforts to provide the best possible marketing facilities and necessary handholding to the saffron growers, horticulturists and vegetable growers of the region. Sinha visited the revered Hazratbal shrine here on Tuesday and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of people, besides asking religious leaders to play an effective role in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinha, who took over the administration of the newly-created Union Territory last month, has been making rounds of the city, including surprise checks at hospitals and other areas of public services. The historic Hazratbal shrine is located on the north of Dal Lake, where the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad is kept. Several top national leaders have visited the shrine in the past.