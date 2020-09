Heavy rainfall likely over parts of Karnataka on Sept 2-3: KSNDMC

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Wednesday predicted rainfall in various parts of the state on September 2-3. "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Malnad and Coastal regions today and tomorrow," the KSNDMC said.

The South Interior Karnataka may witness widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains associated with thunder activity in Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Davanagere, Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara districts. "Scattered to widespread with light to moderate rains associated with thunder activity are likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts," it said. Whereas, in North Interior Karnataka, fairly widespread to widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains are likely over Bellary, Koppala, Raichur, Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Kalburgi and Yadgir districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains are likely over Bidar district.

It further predicted widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts."Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts," it added. (ANI)