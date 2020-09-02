U'khand records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 836 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,234, while 11 more people died of the disease. The death toll due to the disease has risen to 291 in Uttarakhand, a state health department bulletin said. Six deaths were reported from the AIIMS, Rishikesh, three from the Doon Medical College here and two from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, it said.

Haridwar district reported the highest number of 220 fresh cases, Dehradun 184, Udham Singh Nagar 112, Nainital 97, Tehri 42, Almora 34, Pauri 32, Rudraprayag 32, Uttarkashi 31, Pithoragarh 28, Champawat 12, Chamoli seven and Bageshwar five, the bulletin said. A total of 14,437 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Uttarakhand, 64 have migrated out of the state and 291 have died, it added.

There are 6,442 active coronavirus cases in the state currently.