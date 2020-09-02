Left Menu
Pope Francis' new book to hit stands in December

As the world remains in the throes of the coronavirus crisis, Pope Francis, in his new book, will explain how it can be made a safer, fairer, and a healthier place for people to live in, publisher Simon & Schuster announced on Wednesday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:58 IST
As the world remains in the throes of the coronavirus crisis, Pope Francis, in his new book, will explain how it can be made a safer, fairer, and a healthier place for people to live in, publisher Simon & Schuster announced on Wednesday. The book titled, "Let Us Dream" is a product of the numerous exchanges between Pope Francis and his biographer Austen Ivereigh, in the weeks following the coronavirus outbreak around the world. It will hit the stands on December 1 in English and Spanish editions simultaneously.

In the book, Pope Francis explains how a crisis can teach one to deal with the problems that they may face in their lives, by looking at three major crises in his personal life. "He begins 'Let Us Dream' by exploring what this (covid) crisis can teach us about how to handle upheaval of any kind in our own lives and the world at large. "With unprecedented candour, he reveals how three crises in his own life changed him dramatically for the better. By its very nature, he shows, crisis presents us with a choice: we make a grievous error if we try to return to some pre-crisis state. But if we have the courage to change, we can emerge from the crisis better than before," the publisher said in a statement.

According to them, the book will also offer a scathing critique of the systems and ideologies that conspired to produce the current crisis, "from a global economy obsessed with profit and heedless of the people and environment it harms, to politicians who foment their people's fear and use it to increase their own power at their people's expense". The Pope also offers a blueprint for building a better world for all humanity by putting the poor and the planet at the heart of new thinking. For this plan, he draws not only on sacred sources, but also on the latest findings by renowned scientists, economists, activists, and other thinkers. "Any wisdom the Pope had to offer would be extremely valuable now, but what made me believe 'Let Us Dream' might actually change the world is how clear and practical his guidance is, and how deeply comforting is the voice with which he delivers it. "Here the Pope sounds closer to us—and even kinder—than we've ever heard him before," said Eamon Dolan, Vice President and Executive Editor, Simon & Schuster. The book will also feature the Pope's observations on the value of unconventional thinking, on why women's leadership in the Church and throughout society should be increased dramatically, what he learned while scouring the streets of Buenos Aires with garbage-pickers, and much more.

