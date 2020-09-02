Left Menu
Earlier, Kumar, who heads JD(U), was expected to launch the digital site, but the programme was called off due to the state mourning in respect to Mukherjee. JD(U) national secretary Ravindra Prasad Singh claimed in a press release that jdulive.com is the countrys first ever dedicated mutli-purpose digital platform through which lakhs of people could be connected besides it could also be used for organising big virtual rallies, small public meetings and video gatherings.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:40 IST
JD(U) launches multi-purpose digital platform; Nitish to sound poll bugle on it on Sept 7

Ruling JD(U) on Wednesday launched its multi-purpose digital platform jdulive.com which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will use to address a virtual rally on September 7 in order to connect with people ahead of the assembly polls due in October-November. Partys digital rally, which was earlier scheduled for September 6, has been extended by one day following the seven-day state mourning due to death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

JD(U) Parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and his cabinet colleagues-Sanjay Jha and Ashok Choudhary- jointly launched the digital platform at a simple function in the partys headquarters here. Earlier, Kumar, who heads JD(U), was expected to launch the digital site, but the programme was called off due to the state mourning in respect to Mukherjee.

JD(U) national secretary Ravindra Prasad Singh claimed in a press release that jdulive.com is the countrys first ever dedicated mutli-purpose digital platform through which lakhs of people could be connected besides it could also be used for organising big virtual rallies, small public meetings and video gatherings. Kumar will address virtual rally titled "Nischay Samvad" which will be broadcast live on this platform, he said, claiming that the US President Donald Trump has used such multi-purpose and comprehensive digital platform during the presidential election.

Not only this, the JD(U)s digital site will also be used as "Bihar Brand TV" as chief ministers speeches, his tour itinerary and other news relating to the state will be available on it, Singh said. He said that entire data base of party workers will be connected with it and this could be used for sending messages to lakhs of people in one go.

Two-way video-conferencing can be organised through the digital platform, the way it is organised on zoom call, google meet apps etc, the party leader said and added that currently 500 people can have two-way video-conferencing facility but its capacity to add more and more people can be increased depending on the situation. Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said "Nitish Kumar believes in having direct communication with the people but virtual rally has become the need of the hour in view of the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic.

It will prove to be a milestone in establishing direct contact with the people of Bihar, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, adding that party will benefitted from the use of digital platform in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. "I am happy to say that a team of talented IITians from Bihar has prepared a political digital platform of its own kind in the country. This is a best example of Make in Bihar.

"It will end our dependence on foreign digital platforms for carrying out virtual rallies and video- conferencing," Sanjay Jha said. Choudhary said that party workers and common people using the platform can easily make themselves aware of Kumars views and the partys policies.

"We can easily connect with lakhs of people by maintaining social distancing norms," Choudhary said..

