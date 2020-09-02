Rs 2.53 cr assets found in searches at mining official's house

The Lokayukta police of Madhya Pradesh has unearthed assets worth Rs 2.53 crore during the searches at a bungalow of a mining officer in a case of alleged disproportionate assets, an official said. The Lokayukta police raided the properties of District Mining Officer Pradeep Khanna in Indore and Bhopal on Tuesday on suspicion of corruption.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel on Wednesday said the luxurious three-storey bungalow here was registered in the name of Khanna's wife but nobody lived there. The price of the bungalow was estimated at Rs 1.41 crore, while the value of movable goods inside was estimated at Rs 1.12 crore.

The house had elevators, a home theater and centralized air conditioners. Officials also seized more than Rs nine lakh in cash during the raids.

Further probe was on, the SP said. Khanna was posted as District Mining Officer in Indore for the last five years. Recently, the state government transferred him from Indore to Sheopur.