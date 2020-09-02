Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Cabinet approves new tourism policy

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new tourism policy besides deciding to keep a portion of legislators’ salary for contribution to the Chief Minister’s COVID care fund. The new tourism policy proposes to constitute a state tourism advisory committee under the chairmanship of the chief minister, a government statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:51 IST
Rajasthan Cabinet approves new tourism policy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new tourism policy besides deciding to keep a portion of legislators' salary for contribution to the Chief Minister's COVID care fund. The new tourism policy proposes to constitute a state tourism advisory committee under the chairmanship of the chief minister, a government statement said. It also proposed the formation of a state-level executive committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the time-bound implementation of the policy, monitoring and review. The current District Tourism Development Committee headed by the district collector has been given more executive powers. The panel will be responsible for all work related to tourism development in a district. The policy proposed to strengthen the tourist assistance force, encourage startups in the sector, rebuilding marketing policy for international branding of tourism and promote domestic tourism, the statement said. The Cabinet decided to deduct seven days' salary of the chief minister and other ministers from September for contribution to the COVID care fund.

One day's salary of MLAs and two days' salary of government employees will be deducted. This deduction proposal will not apply on the judges, officers and personnel of the the Rajasthan High Court and subordinate courts; those involved in medical and health services; all officers and personnel of the Department of Medical Education; police constables and all employees of the state government working in the pay scale of L-1 to L-4. The state Cabinet also approved to take semester-wise fee instead of lumpsum charges for NRI quota seats in MBBS courses run by government medical colleges, Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital Society and Rajasthan Medical Education Society.

The Cabinet approved the formation of rules for the operation of drug de-addiction centres in the state besides giving approval to notify the rehabilitation rules for beggars and indigents. The Cabinet also approved the Rajasthan Public Relations Subordinate Service (Amended) Rules, 2019. With this, all posts of assistant public relations officer will be filled through direct recruitment. Also, the provision of interview for this post has been omitted.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Spain: Judge strips late dictator's heirs of summer retreat

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictators descenda...

'Roads better during Left Front rule': Local TMC leader stuns party strongman

Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, known for his strongman image in dealing with any kind of opposition, was in for a shock on Wednesday when a booth president of his party told him during a meeting that the cond...

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil Amazon fires likely worst in 10 years, August data incomplete, gov't researcher says

The official August data on the number of fires in Brazils Amazon needs to be corrected and will likely show an increase over last year, meaning that blazes surged to a decade high, a scientist responsible for the figures told Reuters on We...

Internet companies urge FCC to reject Trump bid to impose new social media regulations

A group representing major internet companies including Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Incs Google on Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission FCC to reject a Trump administration bid to narrow the ability of social ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020