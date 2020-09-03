Left Menu
Development News Edition

45 people died of drug abuse in Mizoram this year: Official

With an increasing supply of heroin from Myanmar and neighbouring states, it has become the main killer drug, the official said. The Excise and Narcotics Department's data showed at least 1,624 people, including 191 women, have died of drug abuse in Mizoram since 1984.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:10 IST
45 people died of drug abuse in Mizoram this year: Official

At least 45 people, including four women, have died due to substance abuse in Mizoram between January and August this year with heroin being the main killer drug, an official said on Thursday. Excise and Narcotics Department's Assistant Commissioner Peter Zohmingthanga said 55 people, including 13 women, died due to drug abuse in 2019.

Most of the drugs, especially heroin, were smuggled from Myanmar, he told PTI. Mizoram, which is sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh, has been grappling with drug abuse since 1984 when the death of a heroin user was reported for the first time in the state.

The hilly state shares 722 km of the international border with these two countries. Around 80 per cent of those died of drug abuse this year were addicted to heroin, he said.

Until 2015, spasmo proxyvon, which is used as a pain- killer, had caused maximum drug-related deaths in the state. With an increasing supply of heroin from Myanmar and neighbouring states, it has become the main killer drug, the official said.

The Excise and Narcotics Department's data showed at least 1,624 people, including 191 women, have died of drug abuse in Mizoram since 1984. The state government has been taking several measures to curb the menace, Zohmingthanga said.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, international and inter-state borders have been sealed since March, which has considerably reduced drug and alcohol supplies, he said. The excise department has also launched a massive anti-drug campaign this year.

The department had on Monday seized 69 grams of heroin and arrested four persons in this connection, he added..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

RBI approves appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as MD, CEO of South Indian Bank

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI has approved appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as its MD and CEO with effect from October 1Ramakrishnan had retired from ICICI Bank as Senior General M...

Czech Senate president meets Taiwan leader; Beijing protests

The Czech Senate president met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a rare trip by a foreign dignitary to the self-ruled democratic island that rival China called an open provocation. Tsai presented a medal for Jaro...

Nana strengthens into hurricane as it barrels toward Belize

Hurricane Nana barrelled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the Central American nation of Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials. Long lines st...

Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder, move on to semifinals

James Harden capped a miserable shooting performance with a timely defensive play, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of this Western Conference first-round playoff series in Adven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020