Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC adjourns to September 8 plea to extend moratorium, provide financial assistance to lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned to September 8 hearing on a petition seeking direction to the Central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium period for repayment of term loans and credit cards for another 12 months and waive the interest for advocates during the period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:42 IST
Delhi HC adjourns to September 8 plea to extend moratorium, provide financial assistance to lawyers
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned to September 8 hearing on a petition seeking direction to the Central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium period for repayment of term loans and credit cards for another 12 months and waive the interest for advocates during the period. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while sending the matter to another division bench, adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Tiwari through advocate Mukesh Kumar Singh.

It also sought a direction to provide the financial assistance to advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi without discrimination as the onetime financial help of Rs 5,000 for indigent advocates, is not sufficient for their survival. The plea submitted that due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government in order to curb the rapid rise of infected patients within the country was constrained to announced national lockdown due to which court across the nation also got shut.

"Most of the advocates who come from a middle-class family and lower-middle-class family are suffering for their survival as they need to feed their family without financial assistance," the plea said adding that many advocates were "paying huge EMI towards loans, credit cards and are residing in rented accommodation are paying rent". It said that the advocates are not in a position to pay their respective EMI of their loans and also unable to pay school fees of their children. The schools are forcing them to pay their school fees on time which advocates are not able to pay as their own work is totally stopped, the plea said.

The plea further said that the Union of India has given relief to the industry by way of guaranteed free loans on minimal interest along with 12 months moratorium period on repayments. The government has also given relief to labourers by giving them food, shelter, etc, but, the government has failed to announce any financial relief for advocates and private company employees, who are mostly from the middle class and lower-middle-class families, it said.

The plea also mentioned that the petitioner has also taken a home loan, car loan, personal loan and credit cards facility from various banks and presently, the petitioner being an advocate who is unemployed/without work is unable to pay his EMIs and other payments in time. It is submitted that not only the petitioner but most of the advocates are facing difficulties in repaying their EMIs and their other payments on time for which bankers are imposing more interest on their outstanding dues, which are creating an immense burden upon the petitioner as well as other advocates, the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

European shares hit over 1-month high ahead of services, retail sales data

European shares rose on Thursday amid signs of a global economic recovery and hopes of more stimulus measures, with eyes on local service-sector and retail sales data that is likely to show sustained growth.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ...

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. That has prompted some politicians an...

COVID-19: Uttarakhand BJP office to remain closed till Sept 6

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state office shall remain closed due to COVID-19 till September 6, informed State media chief, Dr Devendra Bhasin, on Thursday. The BJP state office has been closed as a preventive measure and for sanitisation...

Man held for alleged drug trafficking remanded in NCB custody

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded an alleged contraband dealer, arrested in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB till Septem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020