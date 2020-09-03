Left Menu
UP preparing to meet rise in electricity demand: Minister Shrikant Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma has said the state is preparing to boost electricity transmission capacity as power demand likely to reach 26,500-MW level by next summer. In a statement, the Minister said, he has directed officials of Uttar Pradesh Transmission Corporation Limited (UPTCL) to add 50 new power transmission substations to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state. At present there are about 550 sub-stations across the state.

UP preparing to meet rise in electricity demand: Minister Shrikant Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma has said the state is preparing to boost electricity transmission capacity as power demand likely to reach 26,500-MW level by next summer. In a statement, the Minister said, he has directed officials of Uttar Pradesh Transmission Corporation Limited (UPTCL) to add 50 new power transmission substations to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.

At present there are about 550 sub-stations across the state. "This year the maximum demand was 23,419 megawatt (MW) which was met successfully. By next summer (season) the maximum demand is expected to reach 26,500 MW. We are regularly improving our network," he said in the statement issued on Thursday.

Keeping the increased demand in mind, the state's total transfer capability (TTC) of electricity, or the capability to bring in power from outside the state will be increased to 14,000 MW, while the power transmission capacity (PTC) will be enhanced to 28,000 MW. At present, the TTC is at a level of 12,300 MW and PTC is at 24,500 MW.

Sharma further said the installation work for the 50 new substations will be completed in a time-bound manner by June 2021. This will help consumers with unnecessary tripping of voltage, he said.

The minister also said he has warned of stern action against irresponsible officers. To provide better services, the Power Ministry of Uttar Pradesh is already taking several steps.

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and DG Vigilance have been asked to make a plan to bring down feeders’ losses in the state to below 15 per cent. The difference between recorded power at feeder input and sum of power output of all distribution transformers during any interval gives total high-voltage feeder power loss.

Targets have also been set for anti-power theft police stations -- dedicated police stations crack down on electricity theft -- to check feeder losses in the state..

