Indian Army takes up self-employment project to rehabilitate ex-insurgents in Tezpur

In its renewed focus to rehabilitate ex-insurgents, the Indian Army in Assam's Tezpur has undertaken the 'Manufacture of Tamul Plates', as one of many self-employment projects. According to a statement by the Indian Army, the pilot project engages a few ex-cadres in the making of biodegradable, environment friendly and cost-effective Tamul plates.

"The project is conceived and executed by Indian Army in coordination with the Aseem Foundation, a Pune based NGO. It is aimed at improving economic conditions and providing opportunities to earn through self-employment and is currently providing employment to ex-insurgents. There are plans to further expand in scale and increase the scope of the project. Additional machines are being purchased this year to augment existing capacities," the statement added. It also said the Aseem Foundation is planning to market the product in Maharashtra and Assam thereby generating more sales and resultant earning thereby improving the financial conditions of employees.

The raw material for the biodegradable plated is collected from farms in remote villages and the finished product is supplied to establishments and institutions. The statement further said, "The success of the pilot project can be gauged from the response of the locals who have requested to replicate the project in many more areas. The ex-insurgents' families are happy since it would offer them an opportunity for dignified earning. The villagers are also excited since the Tamul leaves and barks, which were earlier being thrown as waste are being commercially sold. The local youth are being engaged for collection and stocking of raw material."

"The success of this project will stimulate mushrooming of more such ventures leading to engagement - empowerment - employment of the youth of Assam. This project will further facilitate constructive mainstreaming of more ex-cadres and contribute towards Surakshito, Vikashito, Sarbashrestha Axom," it added. (ANI)