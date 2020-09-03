Left Menu
Haryana govt issues guidelines for film shootings in state

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:09 IST
The Haryana government on Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for resuming film shootings in the state that include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face covers or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera. As per the guidelines, the duration of the shooting should be restricted to the minimum possible time and not more than 50 people should be allowed to be present at a spot.

"Locations will be chosen taking into consideration whether the locality falls in or near containment zones. Permissions and approvals will be given only for safe zones," an official spokesman of the Home Department said while detailing the guidelines for film shootings. The guidelines were issued after the Centre last month announced SOPs for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

The spokesman said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all applications seeking permission for shooting of films would be submitted on an online portal and initial approval will be granted by the Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department (DGIPR).          "The application will then be forwarded to deputy commissioners of the districts concerned in which the proposed locations for shooting will be mentioned," he added.  He said that as per guidelines, all applications will include full details of locations, the number of days and the timing for which permission is required. The spokesman said that the deputy commissioners will consult with police authorities before granting permission. A copy of the permit will be endorsed to the police authorities for information and necessary action.

"The duration of shooting should be restricted to the minimum possible (time) and not more than 50 persons should be present. Moreover, shooting will commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and are found asymptomatic," he said.  "Every set will have one person recording information about all crew members and anti-contagion measures," the spokesman said. The spokesman further said that all non-acting crew members including the support staff will wear masks during the entire course of shooting and will be instructed to maintain social distancing norms as applicable.  "Social distancing norms will have to be maintained except for the ones who are being filmed. The production house will also have to take charge of assigning designated people to open doors, to ensure used masks are disposed off properly and not left unattended, food items are handled in a proper manner, etc," he added.

He said that shooting venues should have sanitizers, soaps and water, and furthermore, the members present should frequently wash their hands. Washing and sanitizing hands will be a mandatory step for everyone on entry, exit and during the shoot.  In order to avoid crowding, enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel would have to be ensured, he said. The spokesman said that use of mobile toilets, portable wash basins is mandatory (unless the shooting venue has a dedicated toilet facility available) and it should be strategically placed if possible, bathing arrangements should also be provided.

"All these facilities should be separate for men and women. These facilities should be manned and sanitized continuously. And in case any crew member is found ill, the same to be reported to the nearest health centre immediately," he added..

