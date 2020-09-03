Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's daily COVID-19 testing numbers one of the highest in the world: Health Ministry

Cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 surged to 4,55,09,380 in the country with a record 11,72,179 tests being conducted in a single day on Wednesday, said the Union Health Ministry underlining that "India's daily testing numbers are one of the highest in the world".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:30 IST
India's daily COVID-19 testing numbers one of the highest in the world: Health Ministry

Cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 surged to 4,55,09,380 in the country with a record 11,72,179 tests being conducted in a single day on Wednesday, said the Union Health Ministry underlining that "India's daily testing numbers are one of the highest in the world".  Higher testing numbers subsequently result in lowered positivity rate, it said.   “India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in testing. Over 11.7 lakh tests were done in 24 hours," the ministry said.   From conducting merely 10 tests per day on January 30, the daily average has crossed more than 11 lakh, the ministry adding this demonstrates an exponential increase in the daily COVID-19 testing in the country. "Such high levels of testing on a sustained basis over a period of time in widespread areas enables early diagnosis, and in turn facilitates seamless isolation and effective hospitalisation. This eventually leads to lower mortality rate.

"Higher numbers of testing also subsequently result in lowered positivity rate," the ministry said.  India's COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the disease has further dropped to 1.75 per cent as on date, while the national recovery rate has risen to 77.09 per cent. There are 8,15,538 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.   The surge in testing has been made possible by an equally speedy expansion in the testing lab network across the country. India has as on date 1,623 labs in the country with 1,022 labs in the government sector and 601 private labs, the ministry said.    With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections,  India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Essential goods to fuel retail industry's growth in the coming quarters: Report

Essential goods will fuel the Indian retail industrys growth in the coming quarters amid the coronavirus-induced slowdown, with consumer expenditure continuing to remain focused on these items, particularly food and grocery, according to a ...

Credit quality weakens for A-Pac metals and mining on economic slowdown

The aggregate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation EBITDA for 24 rated mining and mining services companies in the Asia Pacific will decline around 10 per cent to 53 billion dollars in 2020 from 59 billion dollars ...

Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 6,482

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have reached 6,482, informed the states health department on Thursday. Out of the total number, 1,649 are active cases, 4,742 patients have recovered and 44 people have succumbed to the...

All nations should join global COVID-19 vaccine effort - Africa CDC

All countries should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.The World Health Or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020