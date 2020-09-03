SSR case: Rhea's father, Sushant's therapist reach DRDO guest house for questioning

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist reached the DRDO guest house here on Thursday for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the actor's death. Neeraj and Keshav, who were working as house helps at Rajput's residence, also arrived there.

The late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani also reached the guest house where some CBI team officials, who are investigating the case, are staying. Meanwhile, Varun Mathur, a friend and business partner of the late actor in a firm, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.