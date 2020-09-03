Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to host summit of SCO council of heads of government on Nov 30

India has been focusing on expanding its cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an eight-nation regional grouping that represents around 42 per cent of the world’s population and 20 per cent of the global GDP. "India’s chairmanship of the SCO council of heads of government during 2020 culminating in the summit in India on November 30, affords us an opportunity to contribute in a substantive way on the trade and economic agenda of SCO – that will be the main mandate of the summit," Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the MEA, said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:13 IST
India to host summit of SCO council of heads of government on Nov 30

India will host a summit of the council of heads of government of the SCO on November 30 with a focus on contributing to the trade and economic agenda of the influential grouping, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. India has been focusing on expanding its cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an eight-nation regional grouping that represents around 42 per cent of the world’s population and 20 per cent of the global GDP.

"India’s chairmanship of the SCO council of heads of government during 2020 culminating in the summit in India on November 30, affords us an opportunity to contribute in a substantive way on the trade and economic agenda of SCO – that will be the main mandate of the summit," Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the MEA, said on Wednesday. Speaking at an online seminar on ties between India and the SCO, he said the renewed momentum in building regional synergies by the bloc is reflected in addressing common security challenges and building long-term economic and energy linkages.

India, which was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and became its full member in 2017, has been strongly pushing for connectivity projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor to gain access to resource-rich central Asian countries. "More than a decade of engagement with the organization, underscores India’s willingness to play a more meaningful role in this regional grouping," Swarup said.

"This optimism also stems from India’s desire to deepen its Eurasian partnerships. In this context, SCO provides a springboard for India to reconnect to this extended neighbourhood, with which we are bound by the enduring bonds of centuries of common history," he said. Swarup said India hopes to play a "constructive" role in enriching the agenda of the SCO by placing human beings at the center of its "thought and actions" to foster greater prosperity and well being of the region.

In his address, Swarup also talked about India's civilisational links with the central Asian nations. "Acknowledging the strength of these umbilical bonds, India’s growing economic potential and vast experience and expertise in building institutional capabilities, can add greater value to SCO’s ongoing projects and share best practices in newer areas to forge a common vision for the region," he said.

The seminar was organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs, a leading think tank..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video launches Tamil version of comedy franchise "Comicstaan"

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced a Tamil version of its hit unscripted comedy series Comicstaan. Titled Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, the show marks Amazon Prime Videos foray into Original content in Tamil language. Prominent comedi...

Not on FB, where is the question of ban, asks BJP MLA Raja Singh

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, banned by Facebook on Thursday over hate content, claimed he had no account with the networking site for over a year and wondered if the social media giant was working under Congress pressure. ...

Economic activities in UP on rise; August revenue higher: Suresh Khanna

Recovering from the losses caused by the lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has collected Rs 600 crore more revenue in August as compared to the year-ago period. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a significant ...

FEATURE-Tuk-tuk warriors: the abuse victims who rode to women's rescue in lockdown India

As the coronavirus kept virtually everyone at home, Talat Jahan was busily crisscrossing the slums in her black-and-yellow rickshaw - on a lockdown mission to help women suffering abuse and hunger in her central Indian city.Jahan, 29, a dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020