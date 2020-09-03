Left Menu
MP: Man beheads wife to appease deity, buries body at home

In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a 50-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife to please a deity and buried the body in his house in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:05 IST
In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a 50-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife to please a deity and buried the body in his house in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday in Basauda village, located about 25 km from the district headquarters.

The accused was arrested on Thursday after his two sons alerted the police, district Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shende said. The man allegedly beheaded his 45-year-old wife in the early hours of Wednesday. He then buried the head and torso separately in the puja room of their house and later fled, the official said.

According to his children, the accused killed his wife to please some deity. He also killed a goat some days ago and buried the carcass in the puja room to appease the deity, the official said. After being alerted, the police formed teams and nabbed the accused on Thursday, he said.

"I am myself interrogating the accused to get to the bottom of the case. According to the statements of his two sons, it appears the man killed his wife out of superstition," Shende added..

