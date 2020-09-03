5986 COVID-19 related claims submitted to Compensation Fund

The Compensation Fund says it has been inundated with COVID-19 related claims during the national lockdown.

During this period, 5986 claims were lodged for COVID-19 sickness contracted while at work.

"Of that number, 3 782 claims have been submitted directly to the Compensation Fund and a further 2009 to Rand Mutual while Federated Employees have received 195 claims," reads a statement from the Fund, which is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour.

Rand Mutual, which operates under licence as granted by the Employment and Labour Minister, covers most workers in the mining and iron and steel industries. The sector recorded a sharp rise and has paid out R3.3 million independent benefits while the CF has paid R419 000 in medical aid claims. Rand Mutual has also disbursed R18 251.00 for burial costs.

"Of the 3 782 claims received by the CF, 2074 come from the Western Cape followed by Eastern Cape with 666, Gauteng with 481, KwaZulu-Natal with 435, Mpumalanga 74, North West 29, Northern Cape with 20 and Limpopo 3," said the Fund.

The Compensation Fund has accepted liability to 2 296, which represents 60.7% of the claims received, repudiated 544 which is 14.4% and 942 await adjudication which represents 24.9% of the claims received directly.

Of the 2009 claims received by Rand Mutual, Gauteng has received 1 530 claims, 154 in the Eastern Cape, 83 in KwaZulu-Natal, 64 in the Western Cape, 36 in North West, 19 in Limpopo, 56 in the Free State and 64 are unknown. Of the 2009 claims received so far, 1 869 or 93% percent are pending adjudication.

Federated employers who represent workers mostly in the construction sector has received a total of 195 claims – mostly from Gauteng (110), Western Cape (31), Kwazulu-Natal (12), Northern Cape (10), North West (9), Free State (4) and (3) in Mpumalanga.

Compensation Fund Commissioner Vuyo Mafata pointed out that in cases where the claims have been repudiated, with better information, the claim could still be approved and the Fund will accept liability.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release