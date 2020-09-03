Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs can serve liquor from Sept 9

Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs can serve liquor from Sept 9PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST
Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital have been permitted to serve liquor from September 9, Delhi government sources said on Thursday
These establishments will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, they said
“Authorities have allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to service liquor from September 9,” a Delhi government source said.