Union Minister Jitendra Singh to address workshop on good governance during COVID-19 on Friday

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will address a workshop on good governance practices in aspirational districts during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, according to an official statement. The workshop has been jointly conceptualised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Niti Aayog with the objective of knowledge dissemination of district-level good governance practices in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Singh will deliver the valedictory address at the one-day digital workshop on September 4, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday. "Twenty District Collectors of the aspirational districts will be making presentation in the technical sessions,” it said. The government has decided to do rapid transformation of 115 aspirational districts lagging on specific development parameters.

V Srinivas, DARPG Additional Secretary and Director General of National Centre for Good Governance, said that this will be the third virtual workshop that the NCGG will be hosting on the subject, and the first workshop in the series with a domestic focus with an expected attendance of 500 officials. The one-day conference includes chairmen and speakers from the ministries/ departments of government of India, state governments and District Collectors, the Personnel Ministry said.

In the valedictory session, Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant and DARPG Secretary K Shivaji will address the delegates. The technical sessions would cover best practices in health sector governance, e-governance, agriculture and water resource management, northeastern states and educational governance, it said.

The first Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC)-NCGG workshop on good governance practices in a pandemic was attended by 162 civil servants from 19 countries of Asia. The second ITEC-NCGG workshop on good governance practices in a pandemic was attended by 266 civil servants from Africa and India, it added.