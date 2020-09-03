Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Active engagement' between Centre, Delhi govt over recent rise in COVID cases: Health Minister

Addressing a press briefing, Union health ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delhi has seen a 50 per cent increase in the average daily fatalities in the last few weeks. According to the data presented by him at the briefing, from August 13 to 19 an average of 12 daily fatalities was reported and from August 20 to 26 an average of 14 daily fatalities was reported, while from August 27 to September 2 the number for the same rose to 18.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:57 IST
'Active engagement' between Centre, Delhi govt over recent rise in COVID cases: Health Minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

There has been active engagement between the Centre and the Delhi government over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Addressing a press briefing, Union health ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delhi has seen a 50 per cent increase in the average daily fatalities in the last few weeks.

According to the data presented by him at the briefing, from August 13 to 19 an average of 12 daily fatalities was reported and from August 20 to 26 an average of 14 daily fatalities was reported, while from August 27 to September 2 the number for the same rose to 18. "There was a decline of both active cases and deaths but there has been a rise in the past few weeks in the national capital," Bhushan said. "Under the leadership of home ministry, there has been active engagement with Delhi government again over the recent surge and we are taking steps accordingly. At the level of Delhi LG too meetings have taken place," he said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased by around 50 per cent in a month, with the city witnessing a marked uptick in new cases, according to government data.

There were 10,596 active COVID-19 cases on August 1. The number increased to 15,870 on Tuesday, an analysis of Delhi government's health bulletins showed on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases peaked to 28,329 on June 27. It tapered off to 10,705 active cases by July 31.

On August 4, it dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time since May 30 and stood at 9,897, owing to a good recovery rate and less new cases. But just when it seemed the number might drop further, it started rising again with an increase in new cases. The city reported 12,520 active cases on August 26. The number rose to 13,208 the next day. From 14,040 active COVID-19 cases on August 29, the number increased to 15,870 on September 1. The national capital on Wednesday recorded 2,312 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in around two months.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wrangler introduces Jeep's first electric-powered vehicle

Fiat Chryslers Jeep brand is starting to offer gas-electric hybrid and eventually full electric powertrains across its lineup. The company rolled out the first of them Thursday, a plug-in Wrangler to go on sale in the U.S., Europe and China...

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Rajesh Kumar cremated with full military honours

Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur village here on Thursday evening. Kumar was killed along the line of con...

Xi praises resistance spirit in marking end of Pacific War

President Xi Jinping on Thursday praised Chinas spirit of resistance in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, saying any attempt to alter the nations course under Communist Party rule would be resiste...

MANUU postpones entrance test on account of COVID-19

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU here on Thursday announced postponement of its the entrance test for admissions into various regular courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of prevalent situation due to COVID-19, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020