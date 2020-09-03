107 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 107 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, taking the district’s total number of active cases to 783, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases include 28 inmates of the district jail, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, test results for total 212 samples were received, of which 107 were positive for coronavirus. Sixty-four more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries here to 1,566, the district magistrate said.