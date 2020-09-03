Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay away from rocky areas and cliffs, avoid venturing into sea: Goa's lifeguard agency

Drishti, Goa government-appointed lifeguard agency has advised beach goers to stay away from rocky areas and cliffs along the coastline saying that the rocks are very slippery during monsoon season and also wave height, intensity and frequencies are very high and one can easily get washed out.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:18 IST
Stay away from rocky areas and cliffs, avoid venturing into sea: Goa's lifeguard agency
A view of Goa Beach (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Drishti, Goa government-appointed lifeguard agency has advised beach goers to stay away from rocky areas and cliffs along the coastline saying that the rocks are very slippery during monsoon season and also wave height, intensity and frequencies are very high and one can easily get washed out. In an official statement, Ravi Shankar, Executive Director, Drishti Marine said, "It has been observed that a number of visitors to the beach are scaling rocky area and cliff tops in an attempt to get photographs to share on their social media profiles."

"Many of the images and videos posted online are located at extremely dangerous locations amidst steep rocks with jagged edges, areas with loose rocks and locations prone to rip currents and fierce waves. Many of these locations are at beaches which are unmanned by lifeguards. This poses a serious threat to visitors," he added. Shankar further said India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall for the next few days across Goa. "Visitors to the beach are advised to not enter the sea as the sea conditions are expected to be extremely rough," he said.

In an effort to reduce the number of accidents and falls from slippery and rocky areas along the coastline, Drishti Marine had previously identified unsafe zones which are strictly no-selfie zones. "Appropriate signage boards continue to be posted at these spots along the coast. Red flags are put up on all beaches marking them as strictly no-swim zones," the statement said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Dolphins fielding offers for QB Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are fielding trade offers for quarterback Josh Rosen, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Rosen, 23, lost all three of his starts for the Dolphins last season and appears to have lost the backup QB job in Miami to rook...

Judges skeptical toward Trump plan to exclude many immigrants from representation

U.S. judges appeared skeptical on Thursday toward President Donald Trumps recent directive to exclude people who are in the United States illegally from representation when apportioning congressional seats.A three-judge panel in Manhattan s...

NAT HR-STUBBLE Hry chief secy directs officials to draw comprehensive plan to stop stubble burning

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Thursday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure there are no stubble burning cases in the upcoming paddy harvesting season. Many farmers in the agrarian states of Haryana a...

Belarus opposition stands united, key figure says amid strategy rift

The Belarusian opposition remain united in wanting to hold new elections and stop human rights abuses, a member of an opposition council said on Thursday, after a rare public disagreement about how to unseat President Alexander Lukashenko.L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020