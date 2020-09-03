Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's armed forces capable of dealing with aggressive Chinese actions in 'best suitable ways': Gen Rawat

India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in "best suitable ways", Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in certain areas in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:55 IST
India's armed forces capable of dealing with aggressive Chinese actions in 'best suitable ways': Gen Rawat
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in "best suitable ways", Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in certain areas in eastern Ladakh. In an interactive session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Gen Rawat also asserted that India's policy of engagement in the region, if not backed by credible military power and influence, would imply acknowledging China's pre-eminence.

Rawat also warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage of any possible conflict between India and China in eastern Ladakh, saying Islamabad may suffer "heavy losses" for any "misadventure". "Of late, India has been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these in the best suitable ways," Gen Rawat said at the online event while mentioning laid down protocols between the two countries in maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control.

He said China's infra projects in Tibet Autonomous Region, including completion of a highway renovation project and development of strategic railway lines, as also recently introduced reforms in Chinese military are being monitored by India and their implications are being considered in devising a strategy for the future. Tensions flared in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake four days back when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions in the future. China has strongly objected to India's move. Noting that Pakistan could take advantage of India's border row with China, the Chief of Defence Staff said it may create some trouble for New Delhi on the northern border.

"Therefore, we have taken adequate precautions to ensure that any such misadventure by Pakistan is sorted and they are not able to succeed in their mission . In fact, they may suffer heavy losses should they attempt any misadventure," he said. The Chief of Defence Staff spoke extensively about how Pakistan has been engaged in a proxy war against India and pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, and also its attempts to spread terrorism in other parts of the country.

"We have unsettled borders along the northern front and also in the western front with Pakistan. So our military will continue to be a significant factor in determining our national security. Our armed forces will have to be prepared to deal with immediate crisis and concurrently prepare for the future," he said. Gen Rawat said China's economic cooperation with Pakistan in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir along with its continued military, economic and diplomatic support requires high levels of "preparations" by India.

"At the same time it poses the threat of coordinated action along the northern and western fronts which we have to consider in our defence planning," he said. "Considering the threats from our northern and western borders, we have devised strategies to deal with a primary front, depending on which to consider a primary threat," he added.

Talking about India's overall security challenges, the Chief of Defence Staff said the country faces the most "complex threats and challenges" spanning the full spectrum of conflict from "nuclear to sub-conventional". "The key geo-strategic challenges emanate from the instability due to perceived misconception about nationalism often leading to conflict. The proxy war unleashed by Pakistan blocked India's efforts at regional integration besides fomenting terrorism against India and exploiting our diverse faultlines," he said.

"The rising Chinese influence in East Asia, South East Asia and South Asia, and developments in the Indian Ocean Region including non-traditional threats like piracy, maritime terrorism, human traficking and bio terrorism have a direct bearing on India's interests," Gen Rawat said. On 'Quad' or Quadrilateral coalition among India, the US, Australia and Japan, Gen. Rawat said New Delhi thinks the grouping "is a good system" to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indo-Paciifc region.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM holds meeting with various organisations

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held separate meetings with different organisations representing various communities of the state and assured them that the government would take pragmatic steps for fulfilling their deman...

Pfizer sees COVID-19 vaccine data in thick of U.S. election fight

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer should know in October if a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing works, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday, potentially placing it at the centre of bitter U.S. presidential politics ahead of the Nov. 3 electio...

Report: Dolphins fielding offers for QB Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are fielding trade offers for quarterback Josh Rosen, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Rosen, 23, lost all three of his starts for the Dolphins last season and appears to have lost the backup QB job in Miami to rook...

Judges skeptical toward Trump plan to exclude many immigrants from representation

U.S. judges appeared skeptical on Thursday toward President Donald Trumps recent directive to exclude people who are in the United States illegally from representation when apportioning congressional seats.A three-judge panel in Manhattan s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020