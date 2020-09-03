Left Menu
COVID-19: Gyms in Delhi to remain closed as authorities maintain 'status quo' in Sept

Opening of metro train services and weekly markets have already been allowed in the city. Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,737 new COVID-19 cases, the city's highest single-day spike in 67 days, taking the infection tally to over 1.82 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,500, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:03 IST
Gyms and yoga centres in the city are unlikely to open this month as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an order maintaining "status quo" on prohibited activities till September 30. These establishments in the national capital had been closed since March 22 after the outbreak of COVID-19. Recently, the AAP government had sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow gyms and yoga centres to reopen.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the chairman of DDMA's state executive committee, in an order said one weekly market will be allowed to function in every municipal zone daily till September 13. In another order issued on Thursday, the DDMA permitted hotels, restaurants and clubs to serve liquor to customers on a trial basis from September 9 to 30. Opening of metro train services and weekly markets have already been allowed in the city.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,737 new COVID-19 cases, the city's highest single-day spike in 67 days, taking the infection tally to over 1.82 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,500, authorities said. This is the third successive day in September when the city has reported over 2,000 new cases.

On August 29, the Union Home Ministry had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains have been allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people have been permitted from September 21. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

