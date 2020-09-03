Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Assembly passes bill for setting up Directorate of Agriculture Marketing

In its statement of objects and reasons, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that the The Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 intends to separate operating and managing markets from regulating them. According to the provisions of the bill, the directorate will be created for regulating agri markets, including the private ones, he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:14 IST
Assam Assembly passes bill for setting up Directorate of Agriculture Marketing

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to establish a Directorate of Agriculture Marketing to regulate agri markets in the state. In its statement of objects and reasons, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that the The Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 intends to separate operating and managing markets from regulating them.

According to the provisions of the bill, the directorate will be created for regulating agri markets, including the private ones, he said. It also provides for establishment of markets through private initiatives that would supplement regulated markets and those managed by local authorities in the state, Bora said.

"The bill has been prepared taking into consideration the suggestions of various committees, the Model Act recommended by the Government of India and the recent policy for creation of a nationwide market for agricultural produce," he said. The Assam Agricultural Produce Market Act, 1972 will now stand repealed, the minister said.

Providing exemptions from certain approvals and inspections by authorities, the House also passed The Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2020. The bill, which was passed with a voice vote, seeks to provide relief to entrepreneurs from the "clumsy process of procuring license and approvals", Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in the statement of objects and reasons.

He said the bill is in line with the slew of measures taken by the government during the past few years to promote investment and make Assam investor friendly. "It is further considered necessary to have a law which shall provide for exemption from certain approvals and inspections initially for three years in respect of Pollution Certificate, Factory License, Labour License, Urban Development Department clearance and other statutory authorities... except NOC for Fire Safety and Electrification," Patowary said.

Further, the assembly passed The Assam Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, enabling the private and public operators to offer services in compliance with safety and environmental regulations. It will also empower the authorities to regulate the tariff structure of water transport modes across the state.

PTI TR RBT RBT.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ferrari's struggles unlikely to end at home race at Monza

Last year Charles Leclerc was cheered by thousands of passionate Ferrari fans at Monza after he ended the teams nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit. Fast forward 12 months and things will be very different at Formula Ones Italian...

India's COVID-19 count crosses 38.50 lakh after 83,883 new cases; 1043 deaths in last 24 hours

With the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, Indias coronavirus case count crossed 38.50 lakh on Thursday. The death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The Health...

Gen Rawat warns Pak against trying to take advantage of India's border row with China

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage of Indias border row with China in eastern Ladakh, saying Islamabad could suffer heavy losses for any misadventure. In an interactive sessio...

Afghan government says mother's name can go on birth certificates

The Afghan government has accepted a proposal to put mothers names on their childrens birth certificates, in a rare win for womens rights activists in the deeply conservative country.Campaigners have for years pushed for women to be named o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020