Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gen Rawat warns Pak against trying to take advantage of India's border row with China

In an interactive session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Gen Rawat said also spoke about security implications of China's economic assistance to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well as its overall military, economic and diplomatic support to Islamabad. The Chief of Defence Staff said Pakistan could take advantage of India's border row with China, and it may create some trouble for New Delhi, adding a strategy has already been devised to deal with such a scenario.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:18 IST
Gen Rawat warns Pak against trying to take advantage of India's border row with China
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage of India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh, saying Islamabad could suffer "heavy losses" for any "misadventure". In an interactive session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Gen Rawat said also spoke about security implications of China's economic assistance to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well as its overall military, economic and diplomatic support to Islamabad.

The Chief of Defence Staff said Pakistan could take advantage of India's border row with China, and it may create some trouble for New Delhi, adding a strategy has already been devised to deal with such a scenario. "If any threat develops around our northern borders, Pakistan could take advantage of that and create some trouble for us," he said. "Therefore, we have taken adequate precaution to ensure that any such misadventure by Pakistan is sorted and they are not able to succeed in their mission. In fact, they may suffer heavy losses should they attempt any misadventure," Gen Rawat said.

He said Pakistan has been engaged in a proxy war against India and pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, adding Pakistan attempted to spread terrorism in other parts of India as well. Talking about India's overall security challenges, the Chief of Defence Staff said the country faces the most "complex threats and challenges" spanning the full spectrum of conflict from "nuclear to sub-conventional". "The proxy war unleashed by Pakistan blocked India's efforts at regional integration besides fomenting terrorism against India and exploiting our diverse faultlines ," he said.

India has been adopting a tough approach in dealing with cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. India's warplanes pounded a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan in February last year days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Rawat said China's economic cooperation with Pakistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along with its continued military, economic and diplomatic support requires high levels of "preparations" by India. "At the same time it poses the threat of coordinated action along the northern and western fronts which we have to consider in our defence planning," he said.

To a question on how the armed forces are dealing with coronavirus, Gen Rawat said none of the military personnel who are deployed on the frontline, flying aircraft and deployed at at sea are affected by the pandemic.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ferrari's struggles unlikely to end at home race at Monza

Last year Charles Leclerc was cheered by thousands of passionate Ferrari fans at Monza after he ended the teams nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit. Fast forward 12 months and things will be very different at Formula Ones Italian...

India's COVID-19 count crosses 38.50 lakh after 83,883 new cases; 1043 deaths in last 24 hours

With the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, Indias coronavirus case count crossed 38.50 lakh on Thursday. The death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The Health...

Gen Rawat warns Pak against trying to take advantage of India's border row with China

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage of Indias border row with China in eastern Ladakh, saying Islamabad could suffer heavy losses for any misadventure. In an interactive sessio...

Afghan government says mother's name can go on birth certificates

The Afghan government has accepted a proposal to put mothers names on their childrens birth certificates, in a rare win for womens rights activists in the deeply conservative country.Campaigners have for years pushed for women to be named o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020