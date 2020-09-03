Rajasthan reports record spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more fatalities

Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 1,553 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 86,227, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,095. According to a health department bulletin issued here, 70,160 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 279, followed by 103 in Jodhpur, 77 each in Bikaner and Kota, 74 in Ajmer, 70 in Bharatpur, 46 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 29 in Udaipur, 25 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur, it said. Among the new cases reported in the state, 370 are in Jaipur, 191 in Jodhpur, 160 in Kota, 77 in Ajmer, 76 in Alwar, 67 in Bikaner, 66 in Jhalawar and 64 are in Pali, besides those reported in other districts.