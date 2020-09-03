Assam CM holds meeting with various organisations

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held separate meetings with different organisations representing various communities of the state and assured them that the government would take pragmatic steps for fulfilling their demands soon. Two factions representing Koch Rajbongshi Students Union and eight other organisations representing the Koch Rajbongshi community thanked the chief minister for introducing the bill for Kamtapur Autonomous Council in the state assembly, an official statement said.

Sonowal assured them that the government was taking all measures to give a final shape to the council at the earliest. Leaders of four organisations representing the Garo community namely Garo National Council, Garo Students Union, United Garo National Council Movement Committee and Garo Sahitya Sabha also met Sonowal and submitted a memorandum to him.

The chief minister assured them that his government was working towards fulfilling their demands, including their demand for autonomy and development of the people of the community. A team representing All Assam Adivasi Students Union also met the chief minister and requested him to dispose their long pending demands of granting them Scheduled Tribe status.

Sonowal apprised them that the Group of Ministers created for the purpose, would soon send its final proposal to the Centre to bring a logical conclusion to their demands. He further informed the delegation that the bill had already been introduced in the Rajya Sabha which indeed is a reflection of the governments commitment to do something constructive for the Adivasi community.

A coordination committee of the Autonomous Councils of Koch Raj Bongshi, Tai Ahom, Adivasi, Chutia and Gorkha communities met Sonowal and submitted memorandum enlisting their various demands. People belonging to the Rabha community living outside the periphery of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council also met the chief minister and requested him to set up a Development Council for the entire community.

The chief minister said that his government was in the process of taking steps for the socio-economic development of all sections of the people living in Assam..