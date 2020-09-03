Andhra Pradesh records 10,199 new corona cases, 75 deaths

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 10,199 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 62,225 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. 10,199 of them have been detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total cases in Andhra Pradesh have increased to 4,65,730. Of them, 1,03,701 are active," a media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer read.

"In the past 24 hours, 9499 persons are recovered. Total recovered cases are 3,57,829," it added. The 75 deaths reported in the state are - 10 in East Godavari district, 9 in Chittoor district, 9 in Guntur district, 7 in Anantapur district, 7 in Krishna district, 7 in West Godavari district, 6 in Nellore district, 5 in Kadapa district, 4 in Kurnool district, 4 in Srikakulam district, 3 in Prakasam district, 2 in Visakhapatnam district and 2 in Vizianagaram district.

The death toll in the state now stands at 4,200. (ANI)