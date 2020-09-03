Himachal minister tests positive for coronavirus
(Eds: Adding details ) Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, just four days ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly. Singh, 70, in a Facebook post urged people who came in his contact recently to get tested for the virus. The legislator from Mandi's Dharampur assembly segment said he had got himself tested after observing primary symptoms. The seven-time MLA expressed hope that he would recover soon. The 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will have a 12-day session from September 7. Earlier, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had tested positive for the infection. Both recovered from coronavirus a few days ago. PTI DJI PTI RDKRDK
