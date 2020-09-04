Security forces defuse 18 IEDs in Jharkhand

Security forces defuse 18 IEDs in JharkhandPTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:18 IST
Security personnelhave detected and defused 18 Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) suspected to have been laid by members of the bannedCPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district,police said on Friday
During a search operation, Central Reserve PoliceForce (CRPF) personnel detected the IEDs laid on a road in aforested region in Goilkera police station area on Thursday,an officer said
The IEDs were laid to inflict casualties on thesecurity personnel, he said, adding a bomb disposal squadreached the area and defused the explosives.