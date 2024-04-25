Security Forces Neutralize Two Maoists in Odisha Encounter

At least two Maoists were killed early on Thursday in a gun battle between red rebels and security forces in Odisha's Boudh district, police said.

The exchange of fire between Maoists and personnel of Odisha's elite Special Operation Group (SOG) took place in Parhel reserve forest under the Kantamal Police Station limits, Additional DG (Operation) Dev Datta Singh said.

"Two bodies of Maoists along with arms, grenades and other articles were recovered from the operation site," he said.

The operation was going on till Thursday morning.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Sunil and Santu, both belonging to the 8th Company of Maoists, Singh said.

Sunil hailed from Sukuma in Chhattisgarh and Santu from Bijapur of the state, he said. ''During the operations, around 40 red rebels in the forest opened fire targeting the SOG personnel who retaliated. No report of injury of security personnel was received,'' another officer said. The operation was conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state between May 13 and June 1.

