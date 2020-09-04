Forest squad attacked by encroachers in Baran, one guard critically injured

A forest guard was critically injured in Rajasthan's Baran after he was allegedly run over by a tractor and dragged some 200 metres by 5 to 7 people who attacked his patrolling squad during an anti-encroachment drive on Friday, officials said. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday near Agar forest check post and the forest squad succeeded in detaining one of the encroachers, they said.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (Baran) Mohammad Hafeez said the department received information about encroachment being carried out on government land at 11 pm on Thursday. A squad comprising 12 personnel from Shahabad and Baran forest ranges reached the spot at 1.30 am on Friday when five to seven people engaged in the encroachment attacked them with sticks and sharp weapons, Hafeez said.

The encroachers then ran their tractor over forest guard, Methun Fogdar (24), and dragged him for around 200 metres, but they fled after the vehicle got stuck in a drain, he added. The forest guard was rushed to a hospital in Baran where he is undergoing treatment, the ACF said, adding he suffered critical injuries. The other personnel of the squad escaped injury, he added. A police complaint will be lodged in the matter on Friday by the squad incharge, the ACF said..