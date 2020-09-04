Left Menu
Tripura CM praises farmer who cultivates watermelon in offseason

Under this new method, the farmer covered the land with plastic to avoid evaporation of the water. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bhabendra Debnath, a local farmer in the Mitai village of West Tripura cultivated watermelon in offseason, earning praise from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who visited all the way from Agartala to this place to meet this farmer. Speaking to reporters after meeting Debnath, the chief minister said the farmer who used mulching technique to develop the fruit in the offseason has set an example for others as well.

"Debnath took the help of internet to produced watermelon in offseason with the help of new mulching technology. He is not educated and does not have 1-inch land. Debnath has proved that one can also establish himself by working in other people's land. There can be no other example bigger than this," Deb said while speaking to reporters. Announcing that 50,000 bargadars (farmers who produce in other people land and pay them in return) will be given loans he added, "The state government has decided to give loan to 50,000 bargadars through Grameen Bank and Nabard in subsidised rate. They will get benefit from this.

"I have learned some of the technique from the internet. It is quite profitable as we are unable to grow it during the offseason. People from outside come and sell the fruit at Rs 70/80 per kg. But, local farmers will be able to sell it for Rs 40/50 kg which will be profitable for them. Am teaching the technique to other farmers as well," Debnath said. Under this new method, Debnath covered the land with plastic to avoid evaporation of the water in the land and also rotting of the fruit in the rainy season. He also hanged the produce with additional support, unlike the traditional method where the fruit generally grows above the soil. (ANI)

